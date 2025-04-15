Insider Buying: Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Major Shareholder Buys 57,000 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Larson Family Inve Irrevocable bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $60,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,527,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,890. This trade represents a 1.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 148,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,552. The company has a market cap of $36.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Rockwell Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 134,397.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

