Top Financial Stocks To Follow Today – April 15th

Bank of America, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Robinhood Markets are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies operating in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance firms, and asset management companies. They represent equity stakes in these companies and are influenced by factors like interest rates, economic cycles, and regulatory policies, often playing a key role in diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. 45,099,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,259,307. The firm has a market cap of $290.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 46,038,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,206,725. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $584.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.83. The firm has a market cap of $534.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $438.50 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.04. 3,386,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,633,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $656.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.53. 16,167,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,886,956. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Recommended Stories