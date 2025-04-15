Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Trading Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.47 and last traded at C$9.38. Approximately 86,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 536,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.97.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enerflex

Enerflex Stock Up 4.5 %

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -10.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Joseph Paul John Ladouceur acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,233.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $69,129. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.