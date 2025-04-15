Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CNX Resources (CNX)

CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2025 – CNX Resources had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2025 – CNX Resources was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2025 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – CNX Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – CNX Resources was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – CNX Resources was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

3/13/2025 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – CNX Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNX traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $30.75. 417,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,355. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $41.93.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in CNX Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

