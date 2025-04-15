Biotech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 15th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, argenx, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Veeva Systems, and Charles River Laboratories International are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that specialize in biotechnology, focusing on innovations in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, genetics, and diagnostics. These companies often invest heavily in research and development, which can lead to significant growth potential but also increased volatility and risk due to regulatory hurdles and the inherent uncertainties of scientific advancement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.46. 3,332,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,898. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $442.85. The stock had a trading volume of 773,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $507.90 and its 200 day moving average is $537.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $409.85 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

argenx (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $4.28 on Tuesday, reaching $602.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,142. argenx has a 52-week low of $352.77 and a 52-week high of $678.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $606.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -684.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.08. 881,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,804. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.33 and a 200-day moving average of $229.00. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.51. The stock had a trading volume of 265,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,054. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Shares of VEEV traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,951. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 705.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $254.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

