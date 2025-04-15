Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.67.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Shares of AGI stock traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$19.63 and a one year high of C$41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.17.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

