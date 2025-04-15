Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.42 Price Target for Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.42 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fortune Minerals Price Performance
Shares of TSE FT remained flat at C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 138,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,864. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -111.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.
About Fortune Minerals
