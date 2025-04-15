Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.42 Price Target for Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.42 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE FT remained flat at C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 138,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,864. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -111.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

