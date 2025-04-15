Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 15th (ABEV, AHPI, AIRI, AMTM, ATHX, AUMN, AUR, AZN, AZPN, BTX)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 15th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI). They issued an equal weight rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,500.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT). The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

