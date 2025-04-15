Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 15th (ABEV, AHPI, AIRI, AMTM, ATHX, AUMN, AUR, AZN, AZPN, BTX)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 15th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI). They issued an equal weight rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,500.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT). The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

