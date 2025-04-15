Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.26.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LUN stock traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,652. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.94 and a 1 year high of C$17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The stock has a market cap of C$6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.78.

In related news, Director Adam Ian Lundin purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,623,000.00. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,700,000.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

