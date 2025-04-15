D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.96. 5,231,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 33,302,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on QBTS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $29,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,210.12. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,407 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 63,799 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 1,097.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

