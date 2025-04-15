Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SU. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.89.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$43.59 and a one year high of C$58.58. The stock has a market cap of C$58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

