Short Interest in CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Rises By 144.2%

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 6,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,326. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

Institutional Trading of CDT Environmental Technology Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.

