Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.62. 988,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,289,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.36.

Hut 8 Trading Down 6.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

