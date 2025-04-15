First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 124,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 132,554 shares.The stock last traded at $54.30 and had previously closed at $54.28.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 46.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $673,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

