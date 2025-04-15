Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Expands By 164.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSMV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 22,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,675. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0524 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.