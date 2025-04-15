Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Expands By 164.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 22,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,675. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0524 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

