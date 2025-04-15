Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.79 and last traded at $62.55. 278,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,040,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $119,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,708,198.48. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $1,690,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 186,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,720,811.80. The trade was a 14.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,706 shares of company stock valued at $33,500,418 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

