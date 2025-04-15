Uniswap (UNI) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $5.27 or 0.00006236 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.31 billion and $88.97 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00011089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00088917 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000372 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001170 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223,783.37 or 2.65003258 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,494,055 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 628,494,054.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.40390582 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1214 active market(s) with $96,288,459.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

