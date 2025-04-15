Brendan Borg Purchases 174,779 Shares of Bubalus Resources Ltd (ASX:BUS) Stock

Bubalus Resources Ltd (ASX:BUS – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Borg purchased 174,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$26,042.07 ($16,482.32).
Brendan Borg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Brendan Borg purchased 100,000 shares of Bubalus Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($10,759.49).
- On Monday, February 10th, Brendan Borg bought 340,909 shares of Bubalus Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$62,386.35 ($39,485.03).
Bubalus Resources Price Performance
About Bubalus Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bubalus Resources
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Bubalus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bubalus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.