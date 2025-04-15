Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Southern Copper stock on April 8th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.1 %

SCCO stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.79.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

