Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.69. 17,030,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,336,902. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after acquiring an additional 835,413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

