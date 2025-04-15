Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Texas Instruments stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,740. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day moving average is $190.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

