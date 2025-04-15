Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Block stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.99. 2,060,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,746,011. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $10,779,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $317,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,806,092. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $446,180.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,585,253.28. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,662. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYZ. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

