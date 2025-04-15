Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/8/2025 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Advanced Drainage Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2025 – Advanced Drainage Systems is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Advanced Drainage Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2025 – Advanced Drainage Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2025 – Advanced Drainage Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 93,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,534. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 52,799 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,723,000 after purchasing an additional 650,052 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 799,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 544,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

