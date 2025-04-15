Nano Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Nano has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $119.78 million and $4.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84,712.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00380646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00088875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.04 or 0.00255029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00017708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.