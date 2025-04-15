Persistence (XPRT) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Persistence has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $17.87 million and $2.47 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85,254.85 or 1.00639704 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,577.25 or 0.99839820 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 213,371,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,763,294 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Persistence
