MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 10,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 140,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of -4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.