TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.34. 3,187,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 27,490,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

TeraWulf Stock Down 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $861.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,733,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after acquiring an additional 412,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,232,000 after purchasing an additional 453,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,283,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 227,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 955,795 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 2,028,383 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

