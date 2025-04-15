Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Up 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.33. 47,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,178,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $945.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.93.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. This represents a 33.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.7% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 121,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,482,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 557,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

