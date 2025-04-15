ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.52 and last traded at $34.53. 12,425,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 47,086,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.4823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

