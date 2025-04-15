ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.52 and last traded at $34.53. 12,425,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 47,086,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.4823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
