ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in March

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHASF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,360. ShaMaran Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.



ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

