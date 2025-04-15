RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 55,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,456. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 billion. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 12.03%. Analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

