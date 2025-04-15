Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Still a Buy?

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 104,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,120,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWTX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $36,156.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at $447,822.19. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $259,339.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,774.34. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,836 shares of company stock worth $986,245 in the last ninety days. 24.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,155,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,364,000 after acquiring an additional 315,881 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,983,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,044,000 after purchasing an additional 425,421 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,493,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,757 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,332,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 373,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,078,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,496,000 after purchasing an additional 297,503 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

