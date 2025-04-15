PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PAX Global Technology Price Performance
PXGYF stock remained flat at $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. PAX Global Technology has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.84.
About PAX Global Technology
