PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PXGYF stock remained flat at $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. PAX Global Technology has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.

