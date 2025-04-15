GSK (NYSE:GSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. 2,144,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,273. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. GSK has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in GSK during the third quarter valued at $210,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 3.7% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 49,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 8.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

