Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Rises By 398.7%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 398.7% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Jenoptik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of JNPKF remained flat at $17.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

