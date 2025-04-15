First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, an increase of 412.9% from the March 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 574,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,984. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

