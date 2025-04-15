Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Increases By 444.9%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,259,100 shares, a growth of 444.9% from the March 15th total of 598,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,295.5 days.

Nomura Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NMEHF remained flat at $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. Nomura Real Estate has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Get Nomura Real Estate alerts:

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.