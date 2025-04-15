Energi (NRG) Market Cap Hits $2.69 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $239,624.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00023062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 101,541,517 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

