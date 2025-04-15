Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given “Neutral” Rating at BNP Paribas

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at BNP Paribas in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.29. 719,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,858,740. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

