Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 83.7% in March

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the March 15th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

Shares of CFRUY stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 617,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,215. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

