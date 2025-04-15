Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 83.7% in March

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the March 15th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance
Shares of CFRUY stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 617,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,215. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.
