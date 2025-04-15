ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNVVY stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,550. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $14.50.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.1847 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.