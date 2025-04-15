Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BKHYY remained flat at $69.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 98 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

