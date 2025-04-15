Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Holdings Cut by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 4.9% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $212.44 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.35.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

