Scroll Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. Scroll has a market cap of $44.79 million and approximately $14.69 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Scroll token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.24126859 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,429,035.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars.

