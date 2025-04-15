Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Heroes of Mavia has a market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,619,195 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 90,326,959 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 0.21812161 USD and is down -7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $7,596,552.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

