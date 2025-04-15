Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,055,099. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,953.52. This represents a 23.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 170,819 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $1,643,278.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,539.44. This represents a 38.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

