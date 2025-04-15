Bronwyn Barnes Sells 550,000 Shares of Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA) Stock

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Barnes sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$41,800.00 ($26,455.70).
Indiana Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Indiana Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Indiana Resources
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Under-the-Radar Consumer Staples Stocks With Big Dividends
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- NATO Deal Sparks 4% Jump in Palantir Stock—What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Indiana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.