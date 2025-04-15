Bronwyn Barnes Sells 550,000 Shares of Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA) Stock

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Barnes sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$41,800.00 ($26,455.70).

Indiana Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Indiana Resources Company Profile

Indiana Resources Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. It primarily holds interests in the Gawler Craton gold project that covers an area of 5,713 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as IMX Resources Limited and changed its name to Indiana Resources Limited in June 2016.

