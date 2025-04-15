Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 30,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,286. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile

