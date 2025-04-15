Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ETCG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 30,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,286. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.24.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 2 Under-the-Radar Consumer Staples Stocks With Big Dividends
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- NATO Deal Sparks 4% Jump in Palantir Stock—What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.