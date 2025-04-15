EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 514.0% in March

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 514.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

EML Payments Stock Performance

Shares of EML Payments stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. EML Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

