Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Short Interest Up 528.6% in March

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MBINM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. 2,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

